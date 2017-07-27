F1 News

Salo: Mercedes not favourite for Hungary

Jul.27 - Mercedes is not the certain winner of this weekend's Hungarian grand prix.

That is the view of former Ferrari driver and regular F1 steward Mika Salo, who thinks Ferrari could bounce back at the Hungaroring after a difficult recent period.

The Finn told Ilta Sanomat newspaper that Red Bull is also expected to be strong on the tight, twisty circuit near Budapest.

"And I think Ferrari will be strong," said Salo. "Mercedes could have a bit of trouble again because of their long wheelbase.

"But of course, Mercedes is always strong on every track, and so much will come down to qualifying because you can't really pass there," he explained.

"If you quality well, that's already a big part of the race," said Salo.

Indeed, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel said after Silverstone that it is Saturday afternoons on which the Italian team needs to improve.

But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is not willing to say the German team is definitely the favourite for Hungary.

"First I'd like to see how our car works there on a slower, high-temperature track. That could give us a more complete picture," he said.

