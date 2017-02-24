F1 News

Sainz's father plays down new Renault rumours

Feb.24 - Carlos Sainz's father has played down the revival of rumours linking the 22-year-old Spaniard with a move to the works Renault team.

Last year, Sainz was reportedly offered a drive by Renault for 2017, but Red Bull would not release him from his Toro Rosso contract.

Now, Renault has signed a prominent new Spanish sponsor, triggering rumours the French outfit still wants Sainz, now for 2018.

"Renault? I don't even think about it -- it's a thing of the press," Sainz's father, the two-time former rally champion, told EFE news agency.

"It's inappropriate to start talking about that. In his head there is nothing other than Toro Rosso and getting the most out of that car," Carlos Sainz snr added.

"I am convinced that if Carlos does a good year again and squeezes as much from the car as possible, the opportunities will come," he said.

"As for the rest, he should forget about it."