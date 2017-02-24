F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Carlos Sainz News / Sainz's father plays down new Renault rumours

F1 News

Sainz's father plays down new Renault rumours

Carlos Sainz during previews for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
Carlos Sainz during previews for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.

Feb.24 - Carlos Sainz's father has played down the revival of rumours linking the 22-year-old Spaniard with a move to the works Renault team.

Last year, Sainz was reportedly offered a drive by Renault for 2017, but Red Bull would not release him from his Toro Rosso contract.

Now, Renault has signed a prominent new Spanish sponsor, triggering rumours the French outfit still wants Sainz, now for 2018.

"Renault? I don't even think about it -- it's a thing of the press," Sainz's father, the two-time former rally champion, told EFE news agency.

"It's inappropriate to start talking about that. In his head there is nothing other than Toro Rosso and getting the most out of that car," Carlos Sainz snr added.

"I am convinced that if Carlos does a good year again and squeezes as much from the car as possible, the opportunities will come," he said.

"As for the rest, he should forget about it."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest Carlos Sainz News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who will be fastest during wintertesting next week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls