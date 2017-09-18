Sainz unsure if Singapore was last Toro Rosso race

Sep.18 - Carlos Sainz left Singapore on Monday wondering if it had been his last race for Toro Rosso.
The Spaniard made his F1 debut for the junior Red Bull team in 2015, but will be loaned to the works Renault team next year.
So when Sainz crossed the line in a career-best fourth place on Sunday, Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost told him on the radio: "Stay with us. We don't (want to) let you go."
Tost may also have been alluding to persistent speculation that Sainz, 23, could replace Renault's Jolyon Palmer as soon as the next race in Malaysia.
Reports indicate Palmer is weighing up a contract buy-out offer of between $3 and $7 million.
So when asked if Singapore was a fitting way to farewell Toro Rosso, Sainz answered: "Yes, but I'm still not thinking this was my last race.
"I told my team and my mechanics beforehand to not worry about what happens next. Let's just do a perfect weekend."
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.