F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Sainz unsure of early Renault debut

F1 News

Sainz unsure of early Renault debut

Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso birthay boy Monza Italian GP F1/2017
Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso birthay boy Monza Italian GP F1/2017

Sep.22 - Carlos Sainz says he still doesn't know which car he will be racing in Malaysia next week.

The Toro Rosso driver is being loaned to Renault for 2018, but there are reports he will kick off that adventure early by replacing Jolyon Palmer as soon as Sepang.

Sainz, 23, told Spanish radio Onda Cero: "Nobody has told me what I am doing yet."

But he did confirm reports his one-year loan to Renault only includes the possibility of a return to Red Bull's senior team in 2019.

"I am a driver being loaned to another team that can be strong from next season," said Sainz.

"If I return, it would be for the first (Red Bull) team," he said. "For me this is a vindication."

Asked if he feels he is being groomed for a world championship tilt, Sainz answered: "I think if I had a Mercedes or Ferrari I could be fighting for the world championship.

"Personally I see it more for 2020. I think the third title for Fernando Alonso is likely to arrive sooner than the first for Carlos Sainz," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close