F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Carlos Sainz News / Sainz snr says Red Bull 'not bad guys'

F1 News

Sainz snr says Red Bull 'not bad guys'

Carlos Sainz during practice for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit 2016
Carlos Sainz during practice for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit 2016

Jan.23 - Carlos Sainz's father has hit back at any claims Red Bull are "the bad guys".

The two-time rally champion's namesake and 22-year-old son had a great 2016 season, but Sainz jr was overlooked for a promotion to Red Bull Racing in deference to Max Verstappen.

Then, Red Bull refused to relinquish his contract following an offer from the Renault works team, while preliminary talks with Mercedes about Nico Rosberg's seat also faltered.

But Sainz snr, 54, told Spanish radio Cadena Ser: "We are talking like they (Red Bull) are the bad guys and it's nothing like that.

"We owe them a lot. The most important thing is to focus on 2017," Sainz snr added, referring to his son's forthcoming third consecutive campaign for Toro Rosso.

When asked about 2017, 22-year-old Sainz answered: "Mercedes is still the reference and we'll see about Red Bull.

"McLaren should take a leap and fight with Ferrari," the Toro Rosso driver predicted.

Sainz also talked about his own preparations for 2017, in readiness for the much faster generation of cars.

"Now is the part of the season when I'm most tired. I've been training for three weeks because I need to take a step physically," he said.

"The design of the car I really like -- it's a real F1 car," Sainz insisted.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest Carlos Sainz News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls