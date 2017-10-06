F1-Fansite.com

Sainz not planning for 2019 season yet

Daniel Ricciard - Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, Carlos Sainz - Daniil Kvyat of Scuderia Toro Rosso pose for a photo during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia on April 27, 2017 in Sochi, Russia.

Oct.6 - Carlos Sainz says he is not yet thinking about 2019.

Actually, the Spaniard is set to switch from Toro Rosso to the Renault works team next year.

But Red Bull is retaining the option of pulling him back to the premier energy drink-owned team for 2019, with Dr Helmut Marko declaring that Daniel Ricciardo is "on the market".

"I guess he's talking about beyond (2018), but nothing's been said between us," said Ricciardo in Japan, when asked about the Marko comments.

"I don't think he has a plan beyond '18 yet."

So when asked if he is hoping to race for Red Bull or Renault in 2019, Spaniard Sainz said he is not thinking about it.

"Honestly, for now it doesn't matter," he said at Suzuka.

"Next year I will be at Renault and my top priority will be results for that team. I'm not thinking about 2019. What will be, will be.

"I will try to do the results that Renault wanted me for, and the results that meant Red Bull wanted to keep me. It's that simple," Sainz added.

"I will focus on doing the best in each particular race, because that is exactly what I have done from my debut."

