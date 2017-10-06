Sainz not planning for 2019 season yet

Oct.6 - Carlos Sainz says he is not yet thinking about 2019.
Actually, the Spaniard is set to switch from Toro Rosso to the Renault works team next year.
But Red Bull is retaining the option of pulling him back to the premier energy drink-owned team for 2019, with Dr Helmut Marko declaring that Daniel Ricciardo is "on the market".
"I guess he's talking about beyond (2018), but nothing's been said between us," said Ricciardo in Japan, when asked about the Marko comments.
"I don't think he has a plan beyond '18 yet."
So when asked if he is hoping to race for Red Bull or Renault in 2019, Spaniard Sainz said he is not thinking about it.
"Honestly, for now it doesn't matter," he said at Suzuka.
"Next year I will be at Renault and my top priority will be results for that team. I'm not thinking about 2019. What will be, will be.
"I will try to do the results that Renault wanted me for, and the results that meant Red Bull wanted to keep me. It's that simple," Sainz added.
"I will focus on doing the best in each particular race, because that is exactly what I have done from my debut."
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.