F1 News

Sainz & Kvyat relationship hits road bump

Jun.12 - The relationship between Toro Rosso drivers Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat has hit a bump in the road.

In Montreal qualifying, Spaniard Sainz hit out about supposed unfair treatment when it came to getting an aerodynamic 'draft' on the straight.

"We change the order the cars go out at every race and everyone in the team knows it," Kvyat said.

"From my side everything is clear, so if he is brave, he should come and talk to me. But it seems that he prefers to talk to me through journalists.

"From my side I have nothing to say to him. I know that I behaved properly.

"In Baku he should be behind me but now I'm not sure I want to work with him after everything he said. I'm not sure that we want to cooperate in the qualifying," Kvyat added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.