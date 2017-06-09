F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Sainz happy to hear Ferrari rumours

F1 News

Sainz happy to hear Ferrari rumours

Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Toro Rosso and Spain during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 14, 2017 in Montmelo, Spain.
Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Toro Rosso and Spain during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 14, 2017 in Montmelo, Spain.

Jun.9 - Carlos Sainz says he is still hoping for a future with Red Bull, despite rumours he might be on Ferrari's wish list for 2018.

When told about those Ferrari rumours by Sky Italia, the Spaniard answered: "Thank you, because it's a list every driver wants to be on.

"But I owe a lot to Red Bull," the Toro Rosso driver added.

Sainz, 22, has also been linked with Renault but his current boss Franz Tost said he would be happy if the Spaniard and his teammate Daniil Kvyat stay at Toro Rosso next year.

"For me there are not enough places for all the good drivers in F1," Sainz said.

"Look at Fernando (Alonso). I'm not asking for all cars to be the same, but if Carlos Sainz does a perfect weekend, he cannot be on the podium.

"But as long as I am a Toro Rosso driver I will not lose hope of going up to Red Bull, so I will keep giving everything to try," Sainz added.

As for his boss Tost's claim that he might stay at Toro Rosso next year, Sainz answered: "I don't think about it yet, it's too soon and for me it's necessary to leave all the doors open.

"But I will also never close the door or the opportunity to continue one more year, because for the moment I am very happy here."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls