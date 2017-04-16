F1 News

Sainz eyes 'top three teams' for future

Apr.16 - Carlos Sainz has hinted he would like to drive for one of the three top teams in 2018.

The Spaniard was linked strongly with a move to Renault for this year, but Red Bull elected to hold him to his contract with Toro Rosso.

Now, El Pais newspaper said the 22-year-old has made comments in Bahrain that are designed to "attract the attention of a large team".

Sainz was speaking amid a difficult weekend mired by reliability problems in Bahrain.

"The three top teams are in another league. I don't even look at them as it would be stupid," he said.

"That you cannot even consider fighting with them is a joke in bad taste. It's frustrating, although if I was with one of them I would not mind," added Sainz.

