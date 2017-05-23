F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Sainz: Alonso to 'represent' F1 drivers well

Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Toro Rosso & Fernando Alonso of McLaren during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 11, 2017 in Montmelo, Spain.
May 23 - Carlos Sainz says he is sure Fernando Alonso will "represent" current F1 drivers well at the Indy 500 on Sunday.

While Alonso's usual competitors are contesting the prestigious Monaco grand prix this weekend, the Spaniard will be in Indianapolis preparing for the famous high speed oval race.

And Sainz, a Spaniard and friend of Alonso's, said he will be keeping his eye on Alonso's exploits.

"I watched qualifying and was not surprised how well he did. I knew he would," the 22-year-old told the Spanish daily Marca.

"The race is another story, very long and with so much that can happen, but I'm sure he will also do well.

"I'm sure all of us formula one drivers in Monaco grand prix will be watching and encouraging him, hoping he does well and that he represents us well," Sainz added.

