F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Rumour: Vettel, Alonso, Ricciardo on the move?

F1 News

Rumour: Vettel, Alonso, Ricciardo on the move?

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing and Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari talk in the Drivers Press Conference during previews to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 23, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

May 12 - The big rumour in the Barcelona paddock is that top drivers Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso could be on the move.

Although leading the world championship for Ferrari, Vettel is rumoured to have inked a 'pre-agreement' to switch to Mercedes for 2018.

"I don't know," the German said in Barcelona. "Is it (the rumour) coming from Italy? Maybe you should ask the Italians -- they seem to know more than I do."

Most paddock insiders believe that if there is any truth to the rumour, it is probably just a negotiating ploy ahead of Vettel's contract talks.

"Seb has been first or second for the last four races," said his former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo. "I think in that case you don't want to leave."

More likely, perhaps, is that Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen will leave, opening up a potentially tantalising return to red for Fernando Alonso.

But would Ferrari really pair Vettel with Alonso, who quit the Maranello team amid some acrimony three years ago?

"I'm signing my contract, I'm not signing other people's contract, so it's not my decision," said Vettel. "But I'm ready to race whoever comes along."

Spaniard Alonso's patience with struggling McLaren-Honda is almost certainly up, so when asked if he would consider returning to Ferrari he answered: "I'm open to anything."

However, a more likely contender for a 2018 Ferrari seat is Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, even though he is under contract.

"At the moment I have a contract with Red Bull, so unless some really strange things happen, my situation will not change," said the Australian.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Red Bull's 'B car' battle for victory in Spain?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls