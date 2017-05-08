Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Rumour: Ecclestone involved in Force India bid?

F1 News

Rumour: Ecclestone involved in Force India bid?

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 on the grid. Chinese Grand Prix, Sunday 9th April 2017. Shanghai, China.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 on the grid. Chinese Grand Prix, Sunday 9th April 2017. Shanghai, China.

May 8 - Bernie Ecclestone could be involved with a reported move to buy Force India.

That is the claim of one of the most experienced veteran journalists in the F1 paddock, Roger Benoit.

The long-time correspondent for the Swiss newspaper Blick referred to recent claims that Force India's controversial owners, Vijay Mallya and Subrata Roy, could be looking to sell.

Benoit said one rumoured plan is that Force India could become the "new Brabham team".

He said: "The big question is whether Bernie Ecclestone is behind it."

The reports suggest the bid is actually being fronted by the late Sir Jack Brabham's son David and a US consortium.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls