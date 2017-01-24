F1-Fansite.com

F1 News

Rossi: No regrets after saying 'no' to F1

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Jan.24 - MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi says he has no regrets more than a decade after calling off his touted switch to formula one.

Mid last decade, and when in his mid 20s, the multiple world champion on two-wheels tested extensively for Ferrari amid strong rumours he would debut for the fabled F1 team.

Now 37, the flamboyant Italian says: "I think I made the right decision.

"I stayed in MotoGP in 2006 and won two more championships, having great races and great battles," he is quoted by Brazil's Globo.

"So I don't regret it. But I really like F1. I had a moment when I thought 'Let's see what happens'. And then I decided to do some more tests.

"I remember on a return flight I thought 'No, I'm not ready to stop the bikes'. And that was the right decision," he added.

Rossi said two of his goals for the future are to contest the fabled Le Mans sports car race, and the Dakar rally.

