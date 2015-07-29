F1-Fansite.com

Rossi hints at Haas talks

Jul.29 - GP2 driver Alexander Rossi is not ruling out a move into formula one next year with the new American team Haas.

The closely Ferrari-aligned Haas has played down reports it categorically wants an American in the cockpit, insisting that a pair of drivers with experience would be ideal for its first season on the grid.

23-year-old Rossi is both an American and a rookie, but he has hinted that talks are nonetheless taking place with Haas.

"At this stage of the year there are always talks," he told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"There is not much to say," Rossi, a former Marussia and Caterham test driver, added.

"They (Haas) are now trying to get their team off the ground and will choose what drivers they want at the end of the year -- and it's only July now."

Asked if he feels ready to race in F1, he insisted: "I have felt ready for a while.

"I do not regret that I stayed in GP2 for a third season. Last winter I thought about Indycars but I came to Europe in 2009 to make my dream of being a formula one driver come true, and this is the best way to do that," Rossi added.

