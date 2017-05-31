Rosland Capital unveil Ayrton Senna coin collection

ROSLAND CAPITAL UNVEIL AYRTON SENNA GOLD & SILVER COIN COLLECTION Limited Edition Coins Launched to Celebrate Senna’s First Win in Monaco 30 Years Ago Today

Leading precious metal asset firm, Rosland Capital, chose the occasion of the 2017 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix to unveil their latest coin collection - designed in collaboration with the Ayrton Senna Institute (Instituto Ayrton Senna) - celebrating the landmark first win at the most renowned circuit in F1 by its most famous son thirty years ago today.

Six 30oz Gold Coins (a number specifically chosen to mark this special anniversary) along with a further 180 2.5oz Gold & 300 2.5oz Silver Coins all bearing the iconic image of the legendary Brazilian driver have been produced as part of a wider series of celebratory events that took place in Monaco last weekend to commemorate the first of his record six wins in Monte Carlo here in 1987 while driving for Team Lotus.

The limited number of coins created mark them out as timeless collectors’ items for any true F1 and Ayrton Senna fan. Each individually crafted coin, featuring Senna’s unmistakable image, is minted by Swiss-based PAMP S.A., one of the world’s finest coin producers and celebrates the enduring legacy of one of the most iconic racing drivers of all time, with a share of the proceeds going directly to the Ayrton Senna Institute.

Rosland Capital CEO, Marin Aleksov presented Senna Institute Director and the late icon’s niece, Bianca Senna, with the Gold & Silver coins after the unveiling of a commemorative plaque for the three-time F1 World Champion by HRH Prince Albert II of Monaco at the Fairmont Hotel, Monte Carlo during the Grand Prix weekend.

Aleksov was thrilled to showcase this special coin collection to Bianca Senna in Monaco: “We are honored to be part of this wonderful celebration of the anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s first win in Monaco thirty years ago. We know how important his legacy is to all Formula 1 –and indeed all sport - fans – and as such we feel very privileged to have been asked by the Ayrton Senna Foundation to produce this special range of gold and silver coins. With a share of the proceeds going towards the incredible work of the Foundation, this is a project that we are extremely proud to be associated with.” Aleksov was thrilled to showcase this special coin collection to Bianca Senna in Monaco:

Bianca Senna also commented on the celebration of her uncle’s legacy in Monaco: “It was an unforgettable weekend at the Monaco GP due to the tributes in honor of the 30th anniversary of Ayrton's first win in the Monte Carlo, opening the series of six victories that still stands as an F1 record. The launch of these coins immortalizes these celebrations by engraving in gold and silver such a special moment for us at the Ayrton Senna Institute and my uncle's fans in Brazil and all over the world"

For more information, please visit https://www.roslandcapital.com/f1 or call 1-800-695-7585 for the United States and 0800 902 0000 for the United Kingdom.

About the Ayrton Senna Institute

We believe that Education is the key to a better world. For that reason, for over 20 years, inspired by the will of the three-time Formula 1 world champion Ayrton Senna, we have been working to take good quality education to millions of Brazilian children and young people. Our mission is to develop a human being as a whole, preparing them for life in the 21st century in all its aspects.

For that purpose, we build the bridge between education and the other sciences to promote the creation of evidence-based educational policies and practices. Based on the main education challenges, identified by public administrators and educators with whom we work on a daily basis, we systematize and validate knowledge that is critical for the advance of our educational agenda, in a work that is tightly connected with the public teaching networks. All knowledge produced is shared with more players through initiatives of education, diffusion, advocacy, technical cooperation and technology transfer.

We operate in a network with education professionals, researchers from the various fields of knowledge, other third sector organizations, businesspeople and citizens who are engaged in promoting a solid change to the foundations of schools. Our actions are financed by donations, licensing resources and by partnerships with the private sector. Considering our initiatives focused in Elementary and High School, we are in 17 States and more than 660 municipalities, where we support the formation of more than 60 thousand teachers and benefit more than 1.5 million students per year.

