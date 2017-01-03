F1-Fansite.com

Rosberg trainer unsure of next move

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Abu Dhabi GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;World champion 2016
Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Abu Dhabi GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;World champion 2016

Jan.3 - Nico Rosberg's physical trainer is not sure what his next move will be.

Daniel Schlosser, an ever-present figure on Rosberg's shoulder for years, was also caught by surprise by the Mercedes driver's sudden decision to retire as world champion.

"For me, everything came very suddenly," he told Bild newspaper.

"I'm exploring my options because I would be very happy to stay at Mercedes, and I would also like to work in my home town of Cologne or cooperate with another driver or sportsman," Schlosser added.

However, he ruled out simply switching sides of the Mercedes garage, to work with Rosberg's former teammate Lewis Hamilton.

"It's not a question," said Schlosser, "because he is happy with his physiotherapist as far as I know. And we have been in competition for so long that it would be hard for me."

