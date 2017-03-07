F1 News

Rosberg trainer starts work with billionaire's son

Mar.7 - Retired world champion Nico Rosberg's trainer has found a new driver to work with.

After Rosberg's shock decision to quit F1, Daniel Schlosser admitted he was not sure what his next move would be.

But Bild newspaper now reports that the 40-year-old is linking up with Nikita Mazepin, an 18-year-old Russian junior driver and Force India tester.

"I am looking forward to the new task," Schlosser said.

"Nikita is also a test driver at Force India, but I don't know yet whether he will get practice sessions this year and whether I will be back in the paddock."

Explaining how the deal came about, Schlosser said: "I was contacted by his management as they want to professionalise the environment around him this year and saw that the coach of the current world champion was available.

"They made me an offer that was interesting to me," he added.

Bild said Mazepin's father Dmitri Mazepin heads a chemical company and is a billionaire.