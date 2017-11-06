F1-Fansite.com

Rosberg rules out F1 comeback

Nov.6 - Nico Rosberg has once again dismissed any claims he might be thinking about returning to F1.

Days after winning his 2016 title, the German decided to quit the sport completely and Rosberg now says he is still happy with his call.

"A comeback is out of the question," he is quoted by DPA news agency.

"I achieved everything I wanted to and my new life is going in exactly the right direction," Rosberg added at an event in Frankfurt.

"I miss nothing -- I've completely finished with racing," he said. "Now I like to enjoy the races by watching them."

Once a bitter rival of Lewis Hamilton, Rosberg says he has no problem sincerely congratulating the Briton for winning his fourth career title.

"I'm not competing with him anymore so that makes it easier for me," he smiled.

"He deserves to be successful because he had a great year," Rosberg added.

However, F1's governing body has had to rush to repair damage to the official drivers' championship trophy, which will soon be passed into Hamilton's hands after a year in the custody of Rosberg.

"I got a message from the FIA saying 'What happened to the trophy?" Rosberg admitted to the broadcaster NDR.

"Apparently there was a dent so I apologised and now they're solving it somehow," he added.

