F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Rosberg rejects F1 comeback talk

F1 News

Rosberg rejects F1 comeback talk

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Abu Dhabi GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;World champion 2016
Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Abu Dhabi GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;World champion 2016

Jun.13 - Nico Rosberg has rejected claims he may return to formula one.

The German suddenly quit the sport mere days after winning the intense battle with teammate Lewis Hamilton for the 2016 title.

But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said in Montreal: "I would not be surprised to one day see Nico racing at Ferrari or someone else.

"He's only 31, he's still young. Perhaps he will change his mind."

But Rosberg said any talk about him coming back is wide of the mark.

"No, I really have finished my career," he told Germany's Sport Bild.

"I am happy and proud of the results and the successes I have had. It fulfils me a lot.

"But it's now in the past and I'm going to do new things," Rosberg insisted.

Indeed, Rosberg even said he would turn down the offer of a one-off return just for fun, like his fellow F1 retiree Jenson Button in Monaco.

"I've never thought about it but I'd probably say no," said the reigning world champion.

And a foray in another series, like Formula E, is also off the Rosberg table for now.

"At the moment no," he said. "I am currently looking for other challenges. But who knows. Maybe one day in the future."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbaijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls