F1 News

Rosberg not eyeing Formula E seat

Feb.1 - World champion Nico Rosberg has denied he could keep his adrenaline flowing by moving into the all-electric series Formula E next year.

Mercedes, with whom the 31-year-old German won his world championship before quitting F1 late last year, is contemplating entering Formula E.

But when asked if he would be interested in spearheading a Mercedes team, reigning F1 champion Rosberg answered: "I cannot imagine that.

"I'm interested in Formula E, it's fast and it's a success," he is quoted by Speed Week at the Spobis sport business congress in Dusseldorf.

"It's still a young racing series, it's going in a completely different direction and I find it cool to follow it. Formula E has a good future," he added.

