F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Rosberg: Mercedes to consider Vettel for 2018

F1 News

Rosberg: Mercedes to consider Vettel for 2018

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Mexican GP 2016. Lewis Hamilton; Sebastian Vettel
Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Mexican GP 2016. Lewis Hamilton; Sebastian Vettel

Feb.13 - Nico Rosberg says Sebastian Vettel will be in the running for a sensational switch to Mercedes for 2018.

For 2017, the German outfit has signed up Valtteri Bottas, following Rosberg's eleventh-hour decision to quit F1 after winning the 2016 title.

"I understand that the 'Bottas solution' made sense for Mercedes," Rosberg told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

But Finn Bottas has been put on a mere one-year contract, reportedly to leave the door open for a big-name option for 2018 like Fernando Alonso or Vettel.

"Vettel's contract at Ferrari ends this year," agreed Rosberg, "so he'd be a sensible option for Mercedes and one I'm sure they'll contemplate."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who will be fastest during wintertesting next week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls