F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Rosberg: Life more than 'driving in circles'

F1 News

Rosberg: Life more than 'driving in circles'

Nico Rosberg doing donuts after winning the 2016 F1 drivers title in Abu Dhabi.
Nico Rosberg doing donuts after winning the 2016 F1 drivers title in Abu Dhabi.

Jan.23 - Almost two months after stunning the F1 world, Nico Rosberg says he has no regrets about sensationally quitting the sport as world champion.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the German said retiring "at the absolute peak" was more important to him than racing on.

"Life has more to offer than driving around in circles," the 31-year-old former Mercedes driver added.

"Everybody needs to find their own way and figure out what's best for them."

For one, Rosberg said he is looking forward in indulging in some previously forbidden activities.

"It's 11 years since I've been skiing because it's in my contract that you're not allowed to," he said.

But that doesn't mean he will go on permanent holiday. Rosberg has already signed up as a Mercedes ambassador, and he said he plans to "visit children who are ill" in his native Germany.

He also said he could make some financial investments, "for example (in) electric cars".

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls