F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Rosberg hits back at Wolff & Hamilton reports

F1 News

Rosberg hits back at Wolff & Hamilton reports

Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg

Jun.19 - Nico Rosberg has dismissed comments made by his former boss, Toto Wolff.

Last week, as he reflected on the acrimonious relationship between the now retired Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, team boss Wolff told a British newspaper that it was the German who was the main internal protagonist at Mercedes.

"I know what Toto really thinks about me, so I don't care what an English newspaper writes," the reigning world champion told DPA news agency.

"Last Tuesday, we collected EUR 600,000 for blind children at a charity event together," Rosberg added.

Indeed, the 31-year-old former driver has repeatedly tried to bury the hatchet with Hamilton now that their tumultuous pairing as feuding teammates is over.

But Hamilton is still regularly quoted as being critical of his former friend and colleague.

"From time to time I read what is on the internet," Rosberg told Bild am Sonntag newspaper, "but this chapter is closed for me.

"It's funny because it just doesn't affect me anymore. I won my battle. I Just hope we can laugh together again one day."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbaijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls