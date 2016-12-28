F1-Fansite.com

Rosberg hits back at Hamilton complaints

Nico Rosberg & Lewis Hamilton
Dec.28 - World champion Nico Rosberg has hit back at his former teammate's complaints about losing key members of his race crew in 2016.

Prior to the 2016 season, Mercedes mixed up the two sides of the silver-clad garage, with Lewis Hamilton complaining ever since about the effect it had on his subsequent campaign.

But Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the 2016 title and then promptly retired, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung: "I lost my mechanics, too. I also had to give him two of my engineers at the beginning of his time at Mercedes."

The German suggested this is just one titbit of his often thorny relationship with Hamilton that the public doesn't know about.

"That's the full truth," said Rosberg. "I could write a book about the rest. Maybe I will, one day. There are so many crazy and interesting stories."

