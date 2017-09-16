F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Rosberg to help Kubica's F1 comeback

F1 News

Rosberg to help Kubica's F1 comeback

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Mexican GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;
Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Mexican GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;

Sep.16 - Retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg has joined Robert Kubica's management team.

The German announced on Twitter that he is "excited to be working with Robert" on his "return to F1".

Rosberg was on the grid when the now 32-year-old Pole last raced in F1 in 2010, but since retiring has been open to new opportunities within motor racing.

Sport Bild said Rosberg, also 32, will share responsibilities for the former Renault and BMW driver's attempt to come back to F1 with Kubica's long-time manager Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

Kubica was hoping to return from his permanent injuries with Renault next year, but is now linked with a potential move to Williams for 2018.

He said: "It's fantastic to work with Nico. We've known each other since childhood and he'll now be a big help with my formula one comeback."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBuy Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBuy Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close