F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Rosberg: Hamilton has 'whole team' behind him now

F1 News

Rosberg: Hamilton has 'whole team' behind him now

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Chinese GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton;
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Chinese GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton;

May 24 - Nico Rosberg will attend this weekend's Monaco grand prix.

The retired reigning world champion lives in the Principality with his wife, who is now expecting their second child, and young daughter.

"The fact that we can create a new human being together is so beautiful," the 31-year-old German said.

"But two children will be a challenge as well, so I want to take more time in the future to support Vivian," he is quoted by Auto Bild.

But although he no longer has a role in formula one, Rosberg says he has been watching the races so far in 2017 with interest.

"The first races were really mega for formula one -- hugely exciting, you never knew who would win," he said. "Then also with the fight between Mercedes and Ferrari, you could not wish for more."

He also welcomed the head-to-head duel between his old teammate, Lewis Hamilton, and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

"The fight is cool to watch and very different as well," said Rosberg. "It's a completely different situation for Lewis. To fight against another team means that he has the whole team behind him, not half the team like before."

Rosberg will attend this weekend's race on the streets of Monaco grand prix, where he has lived his whole life.

"I took a lot of time to recover from the stresses and all the celebrations of last year," he said. "Not I'm going to take on new challenges, meet people, talk to them -- there's always something interesting going on."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls