F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Rosberg: Formula E is 'the future'

F1 News

Rosberg: Formula E is 'the future'

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Malaysian GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;
Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Malaysian GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;

Aug.22 - Reigning F1 world champion Nico Rosberg says the all-electric single seater series Formula E is "the future".

"This is the future of the world and it will be exciting to see when all those manufacturers put their cards on the table," said the German, referring to the prospect of Mercedes taking on other carmakers including Audi, BMW and others.

Rosberg was speaking to DPA news agency in Stuttgart, where his title-winning car of 2016 was added to the Mercedes museum.

The car takes the place of a former Lewis Hamilton machine, with Rosberg winking: "That's ok with me.

"This is a very emotional moment, as I was here as a 14-year-old."

But Rosberg, 32, said his F1 career is "definitely over".

"Now I'm in a great situation in my life -- it's like a discovery phase," he said. He also confirmed that his second child will soon be born.

There has, however, been speculation Rosberg might one day return to racing, such as to run Mercedes' Formula E programme.

"Racing will always be fun to me, so let's see what happens. I will always be passionate about our sport and there will always be options to be involved.

"It does not have to be tomorrow, it could be in ten years, but I will be open to all possibilities," Rosberg added.

He did confirm that future technology, like that seen in Formula E, is a particular personal interest.

"It will change our world completely," Rosberg said. "We'll have cars that drive themselves and not just in 20 years -- it's just around the corner.

"I'm very interested in how our lives will be simplified by that," he added.

As for the outcome of this year's F1 title battle, Rosberg said of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel: "Both of them are good mentally, but Sebastian is also strong in unfavourable situations, as we saw in Baku.

"As for Lewis it is always interesting to see how he gets to the track -- whether he's at 100 per cent or just at 95. But it will be a very good second half of the season and I hope that it's a huge battle at the last race."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly
PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close