Monaco Grand Prix
Rosberg eyes role with Monaco GP promoter

Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg

May 24 - Nico Rosberg could be about to take on a new role.

The retired reigning world champion, who has been basically entirely absent from the F1 paddock so far in 2017, is set to attend Monaco grand prix this weekend.

German Rosberg, 31, lives in the Principality, but he also might be planning to meet with Michel Boeri.

Boeri is the president of the Automobile Club de Monaco grand prix, the promoter of the fabled street race.

The 78-year-old Frenchman told the Nice-Matin newspaper that he will retire in 2021.

"If someone wants to do this job, he can consider it for 2021," said Boeri.

He said Rosberg has already offered to take on a role for the club.

"He wants to work with us to perfect the circuit, thanks to his perspective as a driver. He can also point out any safety gaps," said Boeri.

