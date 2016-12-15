F1-Fansite.com

Rosberg eyes role as driver manager

Rosberg eyes role as driver manager

Dec.15 - Nico Rosberg has admitted his return to F1 in the future could be in the form of driver management.

Some pundits have suggested the 31-year-old German might get bored and try to make a comeback, but Rosberg insists that is not going to happen.

"I will find my adrenaline somewhere else in new projects," he told the French newspaper Le Figaro.

"I talked about movies as a joke, but there are so many things I want to do. Humanitarianism interests me a lot, and my wife is an architect and we have projects in this area.

"I would also like to stay close to racing in one way or another. But if I need adrenaline, there is always karting with my friends," he said.

As for F1 itself, Rosberg admitted that driver management is an option.

"The best would be a manager of a young driver," he said, "much like my father did with me. I could relive it from the other side of being a driver.

"Starting next year, I'll try to get back at the tracks," added Rosberg.

As for his notoriously thorny relationship with former karting teammate Lewis Hamilton, Rosberg admitted that becoming friends with the Briton again is also possible.

"These are beautiful memories," he said when showed a picture of him and Hamilton as 14-year-old "best friends".

"It was easier than today -- there was karting and nothing else. Now it's complicated. But maybe with a little time, we can be friends again," Rosberg added.

