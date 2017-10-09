F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Rosberg critical of Bottas 'crisis' openness

F1 News

Rosberg critical of Bottas 'crisis' openness

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Japanese GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;
Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Japanese GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;

Oct.8 - Nico Rosberg has criticised his Mercedes successor Valtteri Bottas for being too open about his current "crisis".

The Finn has struggled notably in recent races, and has spoken openly to the media about his dip in form.

Rosberg, attending the Japanese grand prix as a television pundit, is quoted by Osterreich newspaper as saying Bottas is in a "small crisis".

"From my point of view, it is not ideal that Valtteri talks publicly about his problems, because that creates a wave of its own and it doesn't help.

"I think it's better to keep that to yourself but he's going to do it in his own way," Rosberg added. "He's a great driver."

Bottas rejected any criticism of his approach.

"Normally I just say things how they are," he said. "I'm not really interested in what people say.

"I just know my own targets, my own goals and if I'm far away from those I'm not happy and then it's tricky."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now