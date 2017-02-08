F1-Fansite.com

Rosberg backs Kubica for F1 test comeback

Feb.8 - World champion Nico Rosberg has welcomed news Robert Kubica could be looking to get back into F1.

The Pole had to leave the category after almost severing his wrist in a 2011 rally crash, but he will return to full-time circuit racing in 2017 with a top prototype Le Mans seat.

And now a Telegraph headline says the 32-year-old former BMW and Renault driver "would like to try" to test a grand prix car in the near future, despite the fact Kubica was earlier unable due to movement limitations.

So, responding to a news item published by F1 broadcaster James Allen, Rosberg said to his followers on Twitter: "What (do) you think?

"I hope a top team gives Robert the opportunity. It would be great to watch! (I'm) sure he would be fast immediately as always!"

Rosberg has been active on social media since shocking the F1 world with his sudden retirement news, even commenting on supremo Bernie Ecclestone's exit.

"Bernie, mega job!" he said. "But a change has been overdue. Mr (Chase) Carey, all the best in making our sport awesome again."

