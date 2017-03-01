F1-Fansite.com

Rosberg to attend Barcelona test

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Japanese GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;
Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Japanese GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;

Mar.1 - Two F1 test days into his retirement, world champion Nico Rosberg will be in the paddock on Wednesday.

The German, who suddenly quit Mercedes and the sport after winning the title late last November, was already in Barcelona this week for a Mercedes sponsor event.

He said there: "I might go to the track tomorrow (Wednesday) just to say hi and check it out, as I'm here anyway."

And Rosberg later confirmed on Twitter: "(I) stayed in Barcelona to go check out the new cars at the track tomorrow. Will be fun.

"I'll let you know what I think!"

