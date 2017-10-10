F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Rosberg: Alonso to blame for bad career choices

F1 News

Rosberg: Alonso to blame for bad career choices

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Malaysian GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;
Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Malaysian GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;

Oct.10 - Only Fernando Alonso is to blame for the Spaniard's failure to add another title to his tally in over a decade.

That is the view of the reigning world champion Nico Rosberg, who came out of retirement to appear as a pundit for British television at Suzuka last weekend.

When asked by Spain's AS newspaper to comment on Alonso's "bad luck" since winning his second title for Renault in 2005, Rosberg said: "It was not bad luck.

"It's not bad luck when you choose the wrong teams to be at, because that's all part of being a top driver.

"You can be the best driver in the world, but you won't win in a bad car," the German added.

So when asked if Alonso is making the right choice by staying with McLaren next year, Rosberg answered: "It's his only option."

Told however that Alonso has hinted at a move to Le Mans or Indycar, Rosberg said: "Yes, but that's not formula one -- and formula one is the maximum."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “Rosberg: Alonso to blame for bad career choices

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now