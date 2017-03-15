F1-Fansite.com

Rosberg: 2017 to be 'tough' for Mick Schumacher

Mar.15 - Mick Schumacher is facing a "tough" introduction to Formula 3 this year.

That is the claim of Nico Rosberg, who says he knows what it is like to be entering the upper echelons of world motor sport as the son of a famous father.

"Once you're asked about it 100 times, it starts to get on your nerves," said new world champion Rosberg, whose father is the 1982 title winner Keke.

"The expectations are very high."

Those expectations are even higher for young Mick, as his father is the seven time world champion and F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Rosberg told Zeit Magazin Mann: "I just read somewhere that Mick is a favourite for the F3 title. But he is only in his first year!

"Lewis (Hamilton) was fifth in his first year of Formula 3. In my opinion you need two years to be successful there," said Rosberg. "But if it's already being written that Mick is the favourite, then he can only disappoint.

"That's tough. I have a lot of sympathy for him because I know what it's like. I can only hope that he takes after his father and takes no notice of it," he added.

