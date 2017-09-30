F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Rivals furious as FIA chief joins Renault

F1 News

Rivals furious as FIA chief joins Renault

The Renault Sport F1 Team walk the circuit. Malaysian Grand Prix, Thursday 28th September 2017. Sepang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The Renault Sport F1 Team walk the circuit. Malaysian Grand Prix, Thursday 28th September 2017. Sepang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Sep.30 - A huge controversy has emerged as FIA technical boss Marcin Budkowski looks set to join the Renault team.

Budkowski, a 40-year-old Pole, was tipped to take over from F1 race director Charlie Whiting, but instead he has gone on three months of 'gardening leave'.

The big rumour in the Sepang paddock is that he is joining Renault -- but rival teams are furious that he will take intimate secrets of their 2018 cars to the French marque.

An emergency meeting of the F1 strategy group was held at the Williams hospitality area on Friday.

"We take major issue if he ends up with a team," admitted Red Bull's Christian Horner.

Mercedes' Toto Wolff added: "I don't think it's correct because he's had access to a lot of information."

McLaren boss Eric Boullier said: "We are all concerned that an FIA official who had access to a lot of information can start working in one of the teams within three months."

Sauber's Frederic Vasseur said: "If we can't be open with the FIA, it's a tricky situation."

And Force India chief Otmar Szafnauer commented: "Three months is not long enough."

Horner said the "industry standard" gardening leave in F1 is 12-18 months, but under Swiss law, Budkowski is only prohibited from working for three months.

Boullier said: "We cannot prohibit anyone from changing jobs and we must respect the laws in force in different countries. But we think that for FIA representatives at that level, another minimum length for gardening leave must be established."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “Rivals furious as FIA chief joins Renault

  1. Elizabeth

    Are the rivals afraid they will finally have more competition? It will take more than 3 months to get anything done; they are not going to work 24/7/365 to get things going. I will be happy to see another team able to join in the hunt for the championship!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now


We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close