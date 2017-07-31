F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Ricciardo 'will accept' Verstappen apology

F1 News

Ricciardo 'will accept' Verstappen apology

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo talk during previews to the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 13, 2017 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo talk during previews to the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 13, 2017 in Bahrain, Bahrain.

Jul.31 - Max Verstappen has apologised for punting his Red Bull teammate out of the Hungarian grand prix.

The normally smiling Daniel Ricciardo was furious after the incident, swearing and calling Dutch teenager Verstappen a "sore loser" and "amateur".

"Inexperience is too kind. It was just immaturity," said the Australian.

Their boss, Christian Horner, said the pair had been warned about crashing during a rare paddock visit for team owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

But he said: "Max admitted the mistake and we accept it. I'm sure Daniel will accept it too.

"They have a great relationship -- they respect each other."

Indeed, Verstappen said: "It is never my attention to hit anyone, especially not a teammate. I'll apologise to Daniel and the team and we will sort it out."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close