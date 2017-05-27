F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Ricciardo not ruling out Red Bull exit

Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing on the grid during the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia on April 30, 2017 in Sochi, Russia.
May 27 - Daniel Ricciardo is not ruling out leaving Red Bull to drive for another F1 team.

That is despite the repeated claims of Red Bull officials who say the Australian and his teammate Max Verstappen have "watertight" contracts for 2018.

But the affable Australian Ricciardo expressed some frustration that Red Bull is not in a title-challenging position so far this year.

"Obviously now it gets to that point where we really - and I - want to be fighting for a championship," he told Fairfax Media in Monaco grand prix.

"It can't kind of be a long-term plan anymore to me.

"Obviously I thought this year would be a chance and that seems to be slipping away," said the 27-year-old. "So we have got to see some real progress over the year and a sign that next year it can be delivered, because it is just, obviously, personal goals."

Asked directly about the prospect of leaving Red Bull, however, Ricciardo said: "At the moment, no.

"I don't really know what they are going to do, to be honest. It is all pretty much a closed book I guess at this stage. So yeah, I would say it is still an unlikely for next year."

