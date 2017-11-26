F1-Fansite.com

yas marina startgrid header

Home / F1 News / Ricciardo: No contract decisions 'in coming months'

F1 News

Ricciardo: No contract decisions 'in coming months'

Daniel Ricciardo & Lewis Hamilton Red Bull Press Conference Abu Dhabi GP F1/2017
Daniel Ricciardo & Lewis Hamilton Red Bull Press Conference Abu Dhabi GP F1/2017

Nov.26 - Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull are in stalemate over a potential contract beyond 2018 for the Australian driver.

Max Verstappen's deal through 2020 caught Ricciardo by surprise, and he is now hinting that he is open to talks with Mercedes and Ferrari about 2019.

"I very much doubt I will decide anything in the coming months," he said at the 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi.

"First I want to know more about who will have the best car in 2019. I'm not going to pretend that I'm smarter than everyone and have every option at my disposal, but I just think there's enough time," Ricciardo added.

He said that as well as Red Bull, he is eyeing "two other teams" for 2019.

"The most important thing next year is to stay at a high level so that the interest in me also remains high," said Ricciardo.

"Wherever I sign, it's unlikely it will be a one-year contract," he said. "Perhaps it is that team that will have me at the peak of my career, so that's why I want to make the most of it and not rush."

Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko was also asked about Ricciardo's situation in Abu Dhabi, saying negotiations will take place at some point in the future.

"It was important for us to extend the contract with Max," he told Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper, "and now we will negotiate with Daniel. He is our preferred candidate but we have alternatives."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now