Ricciardo: Newey no guarantee of success

Ricciardo: Newey no guarantee of success

SHANGHAI, CHINA - APRIL 06: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing walk during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 6, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Apr.14 - Daniel Ricciardo says it should be no great surprise that Red Bull is having to fight back in 2017.

Actually, many paddock insiders are shocked that, with a big rule change and Adrian Newey at the design table, Red Bull is over a second per lap off Mercedes and Ferrari's pace.

But Italy's Autosprint quotes Ricciardo as questioning whether the 'Newey equals success' equation is fair.

"Adrian Newey is certainly a great name, but Ferrari, Mercedes, the top teams all have great departments too," he said in Bahrain.

Ricciardo said Red Bull has plenty of catching up to do, but backed the team to be able to strongly develop the 2017 car.

"We have a great capacity for development and it's in that area that we were particularly good last year."

