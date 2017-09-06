F1-Fansite.com




Home / F1 News / Ricciardo: McLaren better with 'any other engine'

F1 News

Ricciardo: McLaren better with 'any other engine'

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JULY 27: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing talks during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 27, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Sep.6 - McLaren would be more competitive with any other engine on the grid.

That is the claim of Daniel Ricciardo, as the world of F1 continues to wait for news about the likely split between the formerly great team McLaren and Honda.

"Unfortunately Honda has not been able to make McLaren's car fast with these engines," Ricciardo, who drives for Red Bull, told the Spanish daily Marca.

"So I think if they put in a Renault engine or anything else, they will automatically be faster because the car itself looks very good.

"They should be stronger next year," the Australian added.

Ricciardo also said he feels for Fernando Alonso -- renowned as one of the best drivers in F1 but crippled by the McLaren-Honda crisis since 2015.

"I really like Fernando and respect him a lot as a driver," Ricciardo said.

"I would like to see him suffering less on the track and in a top car. It would be great to have him as a teammate one day -- him or Hamilton. I'd love that," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBuy Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBuy Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close