Ricciardo hoping for Renault upgrade in Baku

Ricciardo hoping for Renault upgrade in Baku

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Red Bull Racing Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB13 TAG Heuer stopped in the Pitlane during practice for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 25, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Jun.9 - Red Bull is in an upbeat mood as it speeds towards the mid-season point in 2017.

The former champions started the season off the pace but recent upgrades have narrowed the gap to the leading teams Ferrari and Mercedes.

"We should keep closing up now," Daniel Ricciardo is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport in Canada.

"It will not be as good here as Monaco, but we have a lot of new things on the car, small things, but enough that we can talk about an upgrade.

"Until the summer break we should get new things at every race, and in Baku we should get more help with an update from Renault," the Australian added.

"Our data from the wind tunnel and the track are now matching and we know what direction we need to go in."

