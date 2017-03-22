F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Daniel Ricciardo News / Ricciardo gets Renault boost for Melbourne

F1 News

Ricciardo gets Renault boost for Melbourne

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing sits in his car in the Pitlane during day three of Formula One winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2017 in Montmelo, Spain.

Mar.22 - Local favourite Daniel Ricciardo's Melbourne hopes got a boost on Wednesday.

As the Australian met with the local press ahead of the 2017 season opener, it emerged that Renault has solved the recurring reliability problem with its new power unit.

Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Michael Schmidt said: "In the Barcelona tests, the Renault teams had to use throttled performance most of the time."

Red Bull - the most competitive Renault-powered team - was a few tenths off the pace of Mercedes and Ferrari through the winter, so the news will be music to Ricciardo's ears.

Asked by local media how confident he is for the 2017 title battle, Ricciardo told Fairfax Media: "Very confident.

"If we have the package to be in the mix, then I definitely feel I can do it."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest Daniel Ricciardo News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls