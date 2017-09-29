F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Ricciardo: Too early to predict Aston Martin-powered future

F1 News

Ricciardo: Too early to predict Aston Martin-powered future

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing talks to the media during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia on April 27, 2017 in Sochi, Russia.
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing talks to the media during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia on April 27, 2017 in Sochi, Russia.

Sep.29 - Daniel Ricciardo says it is too early to predict a Honda or Aston Martin-powered future for Red Bull.

The Australian openly admits that with his contract ending late next year, he is not ruling out a move to a more competitive team.

A major issue is Red Bull's engine supplier.

The current relationship with Renault looks set to end; Red Bull is dipping a toe in the Honda waters with the new Toro Rosso deal; and 2018 title sponsor Aston Martin is considering entering the sport as an engine supplier.

"You'll see us gradually increase our involvement," Aston Martin chief Andy Palmer confirmed in the FIA's Auto magazine.

Asked if that means an engine supply project, he answered: "You're certainly hinting in the right direction."

But Ricciardo says it's too early to talk about Aston Martin's future in F1.

"All I know is that I'll have a great road car to drive again next year," he grinned in Malaysia.

"As for the rest, I don't know. Clearly it's great that the team is associated with a brand like Aston Martin, but how it will develop and what engines we will have in the future, I don't know.

"My contract ends next year, but it's not the time to think about 2019," said Ricciardo.

"Let's see how next season unfolds and what direction the team is moving in."

When asked what his top option would be if Red Bull does not improve, Ricciardo laughed: "Tennis?"

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now


We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close