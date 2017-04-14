F1-Fansite.com

Ricciardo denies signing Ferrari contract

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing and Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari talk in the Drivers Press Conference during previews to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 23, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

Apr.14 - Daniel Ricciardo has denied rumours he is lining up a switch to Ferrari for 2018.

Last week, an Italian newspaper claimed the Red Bull driver had even signed some sort of agreement to replace Sebastian Vettel's current teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

But Australian Ricciardo told Italian television Sky: "I heard about it, but it's not true.

"No, I haven't signed anything with Ferrari," the 27-year-old insisted in Bahrain.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

