Ricciardo to consider leaving Red Bull after 2018

Sep.14 - Daniel Ricciardo says he will consider leaving Red Bull if the energy drink owned team can't deliver him a title challenging car in 2018.

The Australian has driven for the team since 2014, and before that Red Bull's junior outfit Toro Rosso.

But he told the Sun newspaper that as he will be out of contract at the end of next year, his desire to win means he might consider leaving the Red Bull camp.

"We have still managed to get podiums but we haven't realistically been in the championship hunt so it really needs to happen with Red Bull next year -- at least from my point of view," 28-year-old Ricciardo said.

"I've been here for quite a few years now and I think next year we need to make a bigger step next year than we did this year, to really convince me that I can win with them."

Ricciardo said he would like Red Bull to step up with a winning car next year so he could "complete the story" after being groomed by the energy drink company.

"Do I want to win with them? Absolutely. I think that would complete the story as well. Seb got to complete it -- he is the only guy. So my heart would love to. But we will see," he said.

"I have got decisions to make once my Red Bull contract is up. It is the first time in my professional career that I've been a free agent.

"The next contract I sign, whether it is an extension or a new one, it is unlikely to be for just one year, it is probably three years. So that is a big part of the next step in my career," Ricciardo added.

