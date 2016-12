F1 News

Reports: Capito leaving McLaren

Dec.20 - McLaren is not commenting on reports new boss Jost Capito is leaving the team, just four months after starting work.

Capito left Volkswagen's rally programme to return to F1, but it is believed the departure of McLaren supremo Ron Dennis has now triggered the sudden exit of the German as well.

A spokesman for the Honda-powered team, which recently recruited F1 marketing guru Zak Brown to be executive director, would not comment.