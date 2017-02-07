F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Report: Young driver de Vries loses McLaren support

F1 News

Report: Young driver de Vries loses McLaren support

Feb.7 - Nyck de Vries is losing the support of McLaren, according to the Dutch media.

A report by the Dutch broadcaster RTL GP said the 22-year-old, who for years has been a McLaren development driver, is now seeking a seat for 2017 without the British team's support.

That is despite the fact that, on Monday, McLaren wished its "McLaren Young Driver" de Vries a happy 22nd birthday on Twitter.

But RTL cited "sources" as it claimed that de Vries, whose GP3 teammates Charles Leclerc and Alexander Albon finished 1-2 in the 2016 season, is in fact leaving the McLaren programme.

"He will test a Ferrari GT car next week," the broadcaster declared, explaining that de Vries is in the running for a full-time world endurance championship seat.

After finishing just 6th in the 2016 GP3 championship, de Vries "has not found a seat" in the F1 feeder series and lost McLaren's backing, RTL GP added.

McLaren has been contacted for comment.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls