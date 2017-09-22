F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Report: Vettel engine not damaged in crash

F1 News

Report: Vettel engine not damaged in crash

Ferrari Sebastian Vettel Singapore GP F1 2017
Ferrari Sebastian Vettel Singapore GP F1 2017

Sep.22 - Sebastian Vettel's engine was not damaged in his first-lap Singapore crash last weekend.

La Repubblica newspaper had reported that with his points deficit already blowing out to 28 points, Vettel might receive a further blow in the form of a grid penalty after photos showed damage to his Singapore power unit.

But Germany's Auto Bild reports that Vettel's engine "was not damaged" and can be used again later in the season.

Better still, Ferrari will roll out on schedule a new-specification power unit in Malaysia next weekend, the report added.

And teammate Kimi Raikkonen looks set to get right behind Vettel's campaign to catch up with Lewis Hamilton in the next two months.

"As drivers, we know exactly what Ferrari expects from us," the Finn is quoted by Speed Week.

"Of course I will help Vettel when it comes to the world title, just as I would expect help from him."

Before Raikkonen can do that, though, Ferrari will have to tackle Sepang, a circuit expected to favour Mercedes.

Raikkonen said: "You assume it will be difficult for us. We don't.

"We go there, it's another race, another weekend, and we go there full of fight and we'll do our best."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close