Report: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi

Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Mexico GP F1/2017
Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Mexico GP F1/2017

Nov.11 - Toro Rosso may have to sit out the 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi.

Germany's Auto Motor und Sports reports that as the second Red Bull team hits regular problems with its Renault-supplied MGU-H unit, the French manufacturer is almost out of spare parts.

"Toro Rosso looks like a spare parts store for vintage cars," said Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko.

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul confirmed that the spare parts situation with regards to Toro Rosso is at a critical point.

"These components have such a long lead time," said the Frenchman. "They cannot be built in two weeks."

