Report: Sauber to decide on 2018 engine supply

Sauber F1 Factory in Hinwill, Switserland
F1 Feb.10 - Sauber could find itself in an early season tussle for its engine business early in 2017.

That is the view of Roger Benoit, one of the most experienced journalists in formula one.

Writing in the Swiss newspaper Blick, Benoit said that after eight consecutive years with customer Ferrari power, Sauber could be set to switch power unit suppliers for 2018.

The Swiss team has been linked with McLaren's works partner Honda, who could be looking to finally sign up a customer for its power unit in 2018.

But Mercedes might want to replace the collapsed Manor on its roster, while Ferrari will be keen to keep Sauber on board because Haas is its only other engine customer.

So the tussle for Sauber's business is likely to begin very early in 2017, with Benoit explaining: "The day after the Spanish GP, on May 15, the FIA needs to know what engines the teams will use in 2018."

